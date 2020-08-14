 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Health risks far too great’: Iconic ‘Tribute in Light’ display to honor 9/11 victims ‘put out’ over CORONAVIRUS fears

14 Aug, 2020 05:34
FILE PHOTO: The Tribute in Light installation is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 11, 2018. © REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Towering beams of light representing the Twin Towers will not be part of this year’s 9/11 commemoration, with event organizers saying that a highlight of the anniversary is now cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The memorial said that it had made “an incredibly hard decision” to cancel the spectacle, but since “a large crew” is required to make it happen, the event entails “far too great” of a risk amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the annual display that first pierced the skies over New York City in 2002 – visible all the way to Northern New Jersey and Long Island – the museum said it would encourage buildings “to light up their facades and spires in blue.” 

It’s so far unclear how many of the city’s buildings will join in the initiative.

The cancellation of the original event has left many netizens dumbfounded, drawing backlash from the New York government’s critics, such as former NYC police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“9/11 'Tribute in Light' Poses a Health Risk? Really! There is no greater health risk than that taken on September 11, 2001 by those of us that were there, and those lost,” Kerik tweeted.

“This is completely dishonorable and disgraceful. I’m ashamed to be from this city right now,” another commenter said.

Netziens also took shots at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose coronavirus policy likely played a role in the event’s call-off.  

Last month, de Blasio announced that all large gatherings requiring a city permit will be cancelled through September 30. Conservatives, who have been up in arms over the decision, have accused city authorities of hypocrisy, pointing out that Black Lives Matter protesters have been allowed to roam freely.

“But people can riot and tear down this country. This is disgusting,” actress Anna Khait tweeted.

