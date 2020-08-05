‘Was he killed? Was it suicide?’ Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell better ‘luck’ in jail than Jeffrey Epstein

US President Donald Trump has again offered kind words to Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s been charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, wishing her “luck” while musing that the disgraced investor was possibly murdered.

“Her friend, or boyfriend, was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail,” Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan in an interview that aired on Monday night on HBO, suggesting Epstein may not have taken his own life.

Yeah, I wish her well. I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.

Pressed by Swan to explain further, Trump continued: “I do wish her well, I'm not looking for anything bad for her. I'm not looking bad for anybody. And they took that and made it such a big deal. But all it is is: her boyfriend died, died in jail.”

People are still trying to figure out how did it happen: Was it suicide? Was he killed?

The interview was not the first time the president extended well wishes to Maxwell, stirring the pot late last month with similar words of support, saying he’d “met her numerous times over the years,” and “I just wish her well, frankly.” For Trump’s most vocal critics, the comment was taken as an endorsement of Epstein’s abuse of underage girls, in which Maxwell is now also implicated.

Also on rt.com ‘I wish her well’: Trump triggers Twitter craziness with comment about Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

After laying low in the months after Epstein’s apparent suicide last summer, Maxwell was arrested in July on a six-count indictment, charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and later lying about it to the FBI. She has pleaded not guilty on all charges, and remains in custody after being denied bail, with prosecutors labeling her an “extreme” flight risk.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!