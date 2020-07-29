Masks aren’t enough! Fauci says eye protection ‘MIGHT’ BE REQUIRED for ‘perfect’ Covid-proof set

Top US immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci is now saying citizens are not “complete” in protecting themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic unless they go beyond wearing a mask and add in eye protection like goggles, too.

In an interview with Dr Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent, Fauci was asked if we might reach a point where masks are not only mandated, but eye protection as well.

“It might,” he replied, going on to explain that the only way to have “perfect protection” from the virus is by protecting the eyes, as well as the mouth and nose.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” he said. “It’s not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @DrJAshton: "If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. It's not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can." https://t.co/3B7YOTueKipic.twitter.com/ROjmoqUS4n — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 29, 2020

Masks have already become a highly contentious topic in the US, with numerous viral videos showing citizens across the country getting into shouting matches over people refusing to wear face coverings. Those arguments have even bled into politics as both the Bill Barr and Big Tech congressional hearings this week included moments where colleagues shamed one another for daring to remove their masks when it wasn’t their turn to speak.

Jim Jordan wasted no time turning the House's online competition hearing into a circus pic.twitter.com/QrgBhX3Au2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020

Fauci’s recommendation for going beyond mere masks already has critics rolling their collective eyes on social media.

More Oil For Sale...Any Buyers? pic.twitter.com/gWPmABaEaw — Phobic Tuber (@TuberPhobic) July 29, 2020

A natural course of action for the safety of our global "village." pic.twitter.com/KGOE3i1wEW — It's Time (@Upshaw_Freeman) July 29, 2020

While many businesses and various states have mask mandates, there has been no federal requirement on the issue, something many Democrats have called on the president to do.

Donald Trump himself has endorsed wearing masks to impede the transmission of Covid-19, but the recommendation came only this month, and critics have blasted his timing as too late. Despite tweeting an image of himself wearing face protection and calling the act “patriotic,” Trump also retweeted a video of a group of doctors claiming masks do not protect from the virus and instead it needs to be treated with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug Trump has spoken positively about in the past, but one which has yet to produce concrete results in research.

The video has been flagged and removed by Twitter and other social media outlets for allegedly spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Fauci called Trump’s tweets on masks “not helpful” on Wednesday, and slammed hydroxychloroquine as “not effective” in treating Covid-19 patients.

