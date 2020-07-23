NY’s Cuomo calls for national mask mandate & is confronted with photos of himself NOT wearing a mask days earlier

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has joined calls for a federal mandate on mask-wearing in public, despite being photographed only days before at an event without a mask — something critics were quick to remind him of.

“There should be a national mask mandate,” Cuomo tweeted on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, the governor was instantly confronted with the photos of himself wearing no mask — which could be seen as doubly hypocritical and ironic since everyone else in the pictures are wearing masks.

There should be a national mask mandate. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

“Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia,” tweeted Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to Covid-19 while they were residents in New York nursing homes.

“This guy really has no shame,” another tweeter said. Some also pointed out that Cuomo was “touching and hugging” people in the photos while a killer virus was on the loose.

Governor Cuomo refuses to wear a mask while he's in the south in the area where the virus is spiking and then he refuses to quarantine when he comes back like all other are required to do: pic.twitter.com/r69DMUwYWR — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 23, 2020

Cuomo has become somewhat of a star with the mainstream media in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases and deaths slowed in the state — though they still lead most of the nation by a wide margin. Dr. Anthony Fauci has praised the state as a success, and Cuomo has given puffy, light-hearted interviews with everyone from his own brother, Chris Cuomo, on CNN to late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Cuomo’s visit to Georgia this week — while others coming to and from his own state face travel restrictions — was even meant as an opportunity to talk up the supposed success of New York in the pandemic.

Praise for Cuomo, however, has been far from universal. Some have theorized that an early decision by the governor to force nursing homes to take in positive Covid-19 patients could have led to over 6,000 deaths in the state. Dean published a fierce op-ed blasting the decision by Cuomo, who has chalked up nursing home deaths to healthcare workers bringing the virus in.

His directive that patrons at New York bars could not buy alcohol without also ordering food also drew ire recently, as he even threatened to revoke liquor licenses to any businesses that defied his quickly unpopular orders. Bars took to swerving around the mandate by simply offering snack foods like pretzels at minuscule prices. Some even took to selling “Cuomo Chips” for the right to stay open.

Tonight ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ ordered that bar/restaurant patrons can’t order alcohol unless they order food as well. Harvey’s Irish Pub in Saratoga Springs is serving “Cuomo Chips” for a dollar so people won’t have to spend money on a larger meal. pic.twitter.com/Lw8Z0w3puX — Steve Maugeri (@CBS6SteveM) July 17, 2020

Good news, NY bar owners: all you have to do to comply with Cuomo’s moronic “all bars must serve food” order is break out the potato chips. Now known as “Cuomo Chips.” pic.twitter.com/naaf9A12fK — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 18, 2020

Researchers have also blasted the state of New York as a primary spreader of the virus across the US, as the infection spread so rapidly there and hit other states before social distancing measures and mask mandates were put into place.

