3yo girl shot in Chicago after bloody funeral parlor shootout

A three-year-old girl was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in Chicago, not long after a bloody shootout outside a South Side funeral home left 15 people injured. No arrests have been made in either incident.

The toddler was shot in the head around 12:45am local time on Wednesday morning as her parents drove down East 74th Street, also receiving scratches to the eye – possibly from broken glass caused by the bullets shattering the car window, police told local media.

Two suspects are said to have fired in the direction of the car from the street corner. Their identities remain unknown, and no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Additionally, police are unsure of the intended target of the attack.

The incident took place just hours after a mass shooting outside a South Side funeral home on Tuesday night left 15 people injured after mourners fired back at the shooter's vehicle. The funeral, in a sad irony, was for the victim of another shooting last week in the city's Englewood neighborhood. A police car was present due to the large number of people attending the funeral, but this apparently didn't deter the attackers – whose identities remain unknown – from shooting up the mourners.

No arrests have been made in connection with the violence, police said in a Tuesday night press conference, but one person has been taken in for questioning. They reported one victim was in "extremely critical condition" and another was in critical condition, while the rest are expected to recover.

Chicago, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the US, also has one of the country's highest murder rates. More than 63 people were shot over the weekend in the city, 12 of them fatally, a pattern that is increasingly being echoed in other cities across the nation.

President Donald Trump recently announced plans to deploy Department of Homeland Security agents to Chicago in an attempt to get a handle on the surge in violent crime. The president has already sent a bevy of agents to Portland, where violent protesters have threatened a federal courthouse and other local government buildings on a nightly basis, and has stated he is eyeing other cities run by “liberal Democrats” for more muscular law enforcement.

