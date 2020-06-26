 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

26 Jun, 2020 06:34
FILE PHOTO: A police officer in Chicago, Illinois. June 2017. © Scott Olson / Getty Images North America / AFP
US President Donald Trump said that Democratic Party mayors and the Barack Obama administration have done “virtually nothing” to combat violent crime in major American cities like Detroit and Chicago.

“Chicago is an example, it’s worse than Afghanistan, it’s worse than… Honduras,” Trump told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

We have cities that are worse, in some cases – far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore… These cities, it’s like living in hell.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

