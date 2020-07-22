14 injured in crossfire as Chicago funeral attendees fire back at drive-by shooters

Fourteen people have been injured in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago, Illinois, according to police. The incident saw an exchange of gunfire between attendees and the assailants, who fled the scene and remain at large.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham community on the South Side, where police superintendent Eric Carter said more than a dozen people were shot outside a funeral home, noting that the victims are being treated at 5 different area hospitals.

While Carter did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Chicago Fire Department earlier said all were in serious or critical condition.

Multiple people shot at 79th/CarpenterSpoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started. Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was. I’m told The funeral was for a shooting victim. @cbschicagopic.twitter.com/Aun75y7VZk — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020

Carter said attendees of a memorial service in progress at the time of the shooting fired back at the attackers, who sped away in a black vehicle before crashing and fleeing on foot. None of the suspects have been identified, but police said a person of interest is now being questioned in custody.

BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicagopic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 22, 2020

A local reporter on the scene said there were “dozens of dozens” of shell casings visible on the ground in the aftermath of the incident, also citing a resident who said it sounded like “multiple weapons” were used in the shooting. Carter confirmed that 60 casings had been recovered, though did not elaborate on the number of shooters.

Dozens and dozens of shell casings, neighbor said sounded like multiple weapons and didn't see return fire. Victims fell out in front of a lounge next to the funeral home, young and old, some ran and found west of here. #chicagopic.twitter.com/wKChPv1Zso — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) July 22, 2020

While the police spokesman offered few additional details on the motive behind the shooting, reports suggest it took place during or soon after a memorial service at the funeral home, where the deceased was also said to have been a shooting victim.

Detectives will continue to canvass the crime overnight, the superintendent added, while calling on the public for any information they might have on the incident.

Evidence markers go at least up to 62 for shell casings. 79/Carpenter, people shot. #chicagopic.twitter.com/DT5xxEhfch — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) July 22, 2020

