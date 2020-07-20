Zuckerberg's PHOTO in sunscreen in Hawaii sets Twitter alight, as petition to stop him from 'colonizing' island gains traction

An eerie photo of Mark Zuckerberg sporting a thick layer of sunblock while surfboarding in Hawaii has sent Twitter into overdrive, giving boost to a petition launched to bar him from “colonizing” Native Hawaiians’ land.

Facebook CEO has become the butt of jokes on Twitter on Sunday evening after photos of him holidaying in Hawaii were leaked to the media. The images show Zuckeberg braving the ripples on an electronic surfboard while wearing a copious amount of sunscreen as well as his famous hoodie.

Netizens pulled no punches tearing into Zuckerberg’s looks, noting his striking resemblance to otherworldly creatures, and quipping that the billionaire was wearing a “whiteface” and “a Guy Fawkes” mask.

Mark Zuckerberg looks like he's surfing in a Guy Fawkes mask. pic.twitter.com/bpqJvmbMHP — Roland The Headless Thompson Twin (@CheapPontoon) July 19, 2020

Humans don't wear sweatshirts while surfing… just sayin' — William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) July 19, 2020

google photos of mark zuckerberg over the years and you can see the human leave his body year by year pic.twitter.com/qXbQG15RNa — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) July 19, 2020

Others, however, noted that the real issue behind the snaps was not Zuckerberg’s appearance (with some even commending the Facebook CEO for using what is likely a zinc-based reef-friendly sunscreen one is supposed to wear in Hawaii), but him allegedly arm-fisting native Hawaiin owners into selling parcels of their land.

"hahaha he looks like a alien lizard man lol"You know what's not funny?Colonizing land just because you want to have your fucking house in it.Fuck Mark Zuckerberg and fuck Facebook. pic.twitter.com/dbkOYZeUOu — Dionicio (@DionicioRT) July 19, 2020

"Neocolonialist who tried to con locals out of their land and block access to public beach looks as evil as he really is"https://t.co/gD7QWCh715https://t.co/77pRMMxQ1X — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) July 19, 2020

The controversy over Zuckeberg’s purchasing acres of beachfront land in Hawaii traces back to 2017, when it became known that he filed ‘quiet title’ lawsuits against a few hundred Hawaiins who owned stakes in plots inside 700 acres of land the billionaire purchased on Kauai's North Shore several years before that.

Since the parcels were scattered through his vast Kauai estate, Zuckerberg apparently hoped to persuade the owners to sell them, but faced strong opposition from the locals, who went out to protest a six-foot wall built around the estate which effectively barred them from accessing their ancestral land.

After the story about Zuckeberg’s legal wrangling in Hawaii grabbed headlines, he promised to drop the suits. After largerly falling off media radar, the story came back to the spotlight in 2019 amid allegations that Zuckeberg did not drop his pursuit of titles completely, but instead was chasing the land through a proxy, supporting local man Carlos Andrade in his litigation with dozens of his relatives.

Earlier this month, a petition on Change.org was launched to prevent Zuckeberg from “colonizing Kauai.” The petition, which has racked up over 800,000 signatures in just over three weeks, claims that Zuckerberg needs to “be stopped.”

Don’t let the privileged steal things that don’t belong to them any longer...Don’t stay silent about this just because he’s rich...He has ten homes already. INCLUDING surrounding properties to insure his privacy. He has enough. Like this is ridiculous.

In a comment to Newsweek, spokesperson for Zuckerberg denied the allegations, saying that Zuckerberg withdrew his lawsuits in 2017, and that “no one has been forced off of the land.”

