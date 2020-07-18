 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 people injured in stabbing attack on Virginia church, suspect taken into custody

18 Jul, 2020 22:12
FILE PHOTO ©REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police have said that several people, including a pastor, have been treated for non-life threatening injuries after a knife-wielding attacker stormed into a Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said they were alerted of an alleged stabbing at the church around 3.00 pm on Saturday afternoon.

The attacker is said to have charged on the church's pastor which was reportedly conducting a bible study group at the time. Police said that Fairfax County police chief  Edwin C. Roessler, who was present at the event, intervened, helping to subdue the suspect.

Local media reported that Roessler was among those who have been hurt as a result of the incident. The Washington Post reported, citing police, that the chief escaped relatively uncathed, without suffering any stab wounds, but was "scratched and perhaps bitten.”

The attack has sparked a massive police response, with witnesses reporting on Twitter that they saw police helicopters and several ambulances rushing towards the scene.

The motive behind the stabbing is so far unknown.

Senior pastor of the church, Brett Fuller, also serves as a chaplain to the Washington Redskins. The team has recently announced they would retire their logo and change the name after it has come under heightened scrutiny amid mounting racial tensions gripping the US. 

While it’s unclear what was the motivation behind the incident, Chrisitan sites across the country have been increasingly targeted, mostly, in vandalism attacks, since the Black Lives Matter protests sprang up in late May. The movement, which began as a peaceful protest against police brutality, has seen activists toppling monuments to historical figures, ranging from confederate generals to former US presidents.

This Wednesday, a Catholic church in Connecticut was defaced with anarchist and satanic symbols, while the day prior a statue of Jesus was found decapitated in the courtyard of a Cathloic church in Florida, in what the Archdiocese of Miami said was mostly likely a “hate crime.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

