 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

All black guys look alike? Marco Rubio pays tribute to civil rights leader John Lewis...by posting picture of Elijah Cummings

18 Jul, 2020 20:16
Get short URL
All black guys look alike? Marco Rubio pays tribute to civil rights leader John Lewis...by posting picture of Elijah Cummings
A screenshot of Marco Rubio's now-deleted tweet, July 18, 2020 © Twitter
Florida Senator Marco Rubio was among many in Washington paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis. However, Rubio posted a picture of himself alongside the late Elijah Cummings, another civil rights leader who shares Lewis’ skin color.

Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, passed away on Saturday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. As news of his death spread, lawmakers and public figures in Washington paid tribute to the longtime civil rights champion, who’d marched alongside Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama in 1965, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

READ MORE: Rep. John Lewis, iconic civil rights leader, dead at 80

Rubio joined in, writing on Twitter that “it was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis a genuine & historic American hero.” Rubio accompanied his tweet with a photo of the two sharing a conversation, except the man pictured wasn’t Lewis. Instead it was Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, another black Democrat and civil rights activist, who’d died last October.

Rubio even made the photo his profile picture, before deleting both as soon as the criticism rolled in.

“I know ALL BLACK PEOPLE LOOK ALIKE,” one black commenter tweeted, “but someone tell Rubio this is not John Lewis but Elijah Cummings.” His gaffe, another wrote, “is the most on-brand Republican thing ever.”

Some commenters were outraged, but others took the moment as an opportunity to laugh at the Florida Republican with a series of inaccurate photos.

Rubio acknowledged his “incorrect photo” in a follow-up tweet. This time, the lawmaker tweeted a shot of himself beside the real, actual John Lewis at an event in Miami. Rubio again made the photo his profile picture, and even included a link to a video of the event in question.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies