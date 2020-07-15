Apparent Twitter hack takes over accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg & other A-listers

Suspected scammers have taken over a rash of high-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Kanye West, apparently looking to swindle users out of large sums of crypto currency.

The spate of apparent hacks unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, with Musk sending out a number of tweets including a bitcoin address, offering to hand out thousands of dollars in the electronic currency – so long as he received $1,000 first.

Musk’s compromised posts were soon followed by similar offers from Gates, West, Bezos and Biden. The accounts of Mike Bloomberg and a handful of companies, including Apple, were also swept up in the scam.

While it remains unclear how the hackers gained access to so many accounts, a Twitter spokesperson has acknowledged the massive security breach and said the company is looking into it, according to Business Insider.

In addition to celebrities, billionaires, corporations and a presidential candidate, several accounts linked to cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial services were also hijacked, all sending out similar deceptive offers using the same bitcoin address.

The hack appears to be ongoing, with a growing number of noteworthy accounts joining the wave of tweets – most of which have since been deleted – among them former US President Barack Obama.

