Trump signs executive order and bill targeting China over Hong Kong, strips city of preferential treatment

US President Donald Trump has signed legislation he said would punish Beijing for “oppressive acts” in Hong Kong and an executive order ending all preferential treatment for the territory, including special trade arrangements.

Trump announced the signing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act during a press conference on Tuesday, a law he said will sanction Chinese individuals and organizations involved in “extinguishing Hong Kong’s freedom.”

The bill is joined by a new executive order stripping Hong Kong of its special status, with Trump saying the territory “will now be treated the same as mainland China – no special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies.” The president noted that this would mean one less competitor for the US.

He used most of his televised address from the Rose Garden to attack his rival in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, alleging that he and Barack Obama let Beijing take advantage of the United States. In addition to China, the president also took shots at the European Union, arguing the body did not serve US interests.

Trump took a brief detour during the address to hit on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, arguing it posed a “big security risk” and that he had personally “convinced many countries” to avoid the company’s technology.

Quite an circuitous opening statement from Trump in the Rose Garden — from China trade to “China virus” to whacking Biden to repairing bridges to blaming Cuomo for thousands of deaths to complaining Pence works hard for no credit to bemoaning people call him xenophobic to Hunter. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 14, 2020

