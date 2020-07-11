Anti-Trump camp in meltdown over VIDEO of dancing Roger Stone after his prison term’s commuted

Political huckster Roger Stone celebrated the commutation of his prison sentence in typically flamboyant style: by gyrating to music in a video that went viral and hit a raw nerve with his opponents and those of President Trump.

Ensnared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russiagate’ probe, Stone was sentenced in February to three years in prison for interfering with the investigation and tampering with witnesses – charges the long-time Republican maintained were baseless. Trump commuted his sentence on Friday – a move that doesn’t overturn his conviction, but spares him a stint behind bars.

Famed as both a ruthless and cunning strategist, and an eccentric body-building dandy, Stone celebrated his release in a manner that seemed designed to trigger maximum fury in his opponents. Dancing at home that evening to Tone Loc’s 1989 hit ‘Wild Thing,’ Stone appeared not to have a care in the world.

Okay. Love Trump. Hate Trump. I don’t care. Roger Stone dancing to Tone Loc’s Wild Thing is hilarious in its IDGAF-ness. pic.twitter.com/wfYmuUv7gV — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) July 11, 2020

And his moves apparently had the desired effect. “My pure rage is sour on my stomach,” one commenter tweeted. Another described seeing the video as “like being slapped in the face.”

That video of roger stone dancing made me fucking sick. Perfectly encapsulates the country we live in where POC go 2 prison for years 4 non violent offenses and roger stone helps sell out his country and gets commuted by a treasonous President. This is a do or die election folks — Tom Auge (@TheeSweetT) July 11, 2020

roger stone dancing because trump let him go free while millions are protesting racial injustice and the prison system is peak white supremacy https://t.co/rfopbx3krd — Ryan Thompson - Nara (@BarelyFunnyRyan) July 11, 2020

This is sickening. Why is this even a partisan issue? — CFeketeComedy (@FeketeComedy) July 11, 2020

Stone’s commutation gives him a chance to continue the appeals process against his sentence. Based on his moves, however, some commenters suggested his future lies in the ballroom, rather than the courtroom.

Roger stone is considering an offer as a contestant on Dancing with the stars season 29, fall 2020. 😂😂 — Richard Paul (@MrRichardPaul) July 11, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!