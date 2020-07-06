‘Yeezy for President’: Imprisoned ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli endorses Kanye West, says he can be treasury secretary

Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli backed rap star Kanye West’s bid in the 2020 presidential race. He even reportedly said he is willing to “balance the budget” in the future West administration.

West has “got my endorsement and vote,” Shkreli wrote in an email, cited by the Gateway Pundit. “Yeezy for President,” he wrote, calling the rapper by one of his nicknames.

I am available for treasury secretary or federal reserve chairman. I could immediately balance the budget and restore sanity to the American balance sheet, replete with debt and runaway spending.

It is unclear how serious Shkreli is about wanting a government position. His choice to back West is not surprising, though, since Shkreli has expressed his love for hip hop in the past, and even bought a rare Wu-Tang Clan album at an auction. He also once offered West $10 million to release his 2016 album ‘The Life of Pablo’ “solely” to him.

Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year sentence in a federal prison after being convicted of securities fraud in 2017. In May, he appealed for early release, arguing that he could work on a coronavirus treatment, but was denied.

Also on rt.com Kanye 2020 throws Twittersphere into tailspin as they imagine possible First Lady Kim Kardashian

Shkreli rose to infamy in 2015 when his firm acquired the vital anti-parasitic drug Daraprim, and immediately raised its price from $13.50 a pill to $750. The move triggered widespread backlash in the media and online against the businessman, who earned the nickname ‘Pharma Bro’.

Kanye West announced that he is running for president on July 4. He expressed interest in doing so in the past, though it is still unclear whether the rap star is serious or just joking.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!