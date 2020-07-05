 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey successfully tests its first homegrown anti-ship cruise missile (VIDEO)

5 Jul, 2020 15:18
© Twitter / Ismail Demir
Turkey’s domestically built anti-ship cruise missile has passed its final test, hitting a target some 200km away, the country’s defense industry has said. It’s expected to be adopted by the military shortly.

 Footage of the ATMACA missile trials has been shared on Twitter by the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries, Ismail Demir.

The short video shows the missile being launched from a test ground ashore and scoring a hit on a mock target.

“ATMACA flew a long distance this time. It successfully hit a target over 200km away and is ready to enter the weapons inventory,” Demir wrote.

The video also shows the process of designing the missile, which has been in development at missile producer Roketsan since the late 2000s. It can be fitted into various types of vessel, including patrol boats, corvettes, and frigates, Roketsan has said, describing it as a modern, long-range, and high-precision weapon.

Also on rt.com Turkey demands apology from France for warship incident amid heated dispute over Libya embargo violations

It’s expected to be adopted by the Turkish military by the end of the year, replacing its ageing US-made Harpoon missiles.

