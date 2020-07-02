 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkey demands apology from France for warship incident amid heated dispute over Libya embargo violations

2 Jul, 2020 12:04
Get short URL
Turkey demands apology from France for warship incident amid heated dispute over Libya embargo violations
FILE PHOTO: A French warship in Nice, France ©  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ankara has called on France to apologize for an alleged naval altercation in the Mediterranean, claiming that Paris has falsely accused Turkey of preventing an inspection of a freighter destined for Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the demand on Thursday, stressing that France's characterization of the June event was "not true."

"France should apologize to us," he said at a press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

France claimed last month that its navy had a confrontation with three Turkish warships escorting a freighter suspected of violating the UN arms embargo on Libya. The French vessel was part of a NATO mission to enforce the measures. According to French defense officials, its naval ship was "lit up" three times by Turkish targeting radar when it tried to approach the freighter. France has denounced the incident as an aggressive and hostile act.

Also on rt.com Turkish FM lambastes France’s ‘dishonesty’ in Libya, claims it strives to increase Russia’s influence there

Paris suspended its participation in the international naval patrol on Wednesday.

Relations between France and Turkey have plummeted in recent weeks, as both nations accused the other of violating the arms embargo. French President Emmanuel Macron has called Turkey's role in Libya "criminal," while Ankara maintains that the "biased" French have turned a blind eye to the embargo in order to prop up commander Khalifa Haftar.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies