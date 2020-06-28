Dozens of homes evacuated in Utah as massive wildfire rapidly spreads after being started by fireworks (VIDEOS)

Residents were forced to leave their homes as authorities struggle to contain a large bushfire nearing residential areas in Utah. The blaze was started by fireworks and flared up by gusty winds.

Two large blazes broke out on the hills surrounding the Traverse Mountain area late Saturday night. While one of the fires was put out, the other flared up due to strong winds. Now it is spreading rapidly, moving closer to the nearby towns of Lehi and Alpine.

Several fire crews were deployed as the blaze caused a power outage in the area. Thirty homes were evacuated while the fire continued to rage after midnight.

Flames are dangerously close to homes on the Lehi side of Traverse Mountain after tonight's strong winds caused a fire to flare up. At least 30 homes have been evacuated.

