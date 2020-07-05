 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F*ck the American flag’: WATCH BLM protesters stomp on & BURN US flag outside White House (VIDEO)

5 Jul, 2020 03:19
A group of protesters burn an American flag during a protest against racial inequality and police violence near Black Lives Matter Plaza, during Fourth of July holiday, in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2020. © REUTERS/Leah Millis
A group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, DC, has marked July 4th by trampling the American flag before setting it on fire, while arguing that the US state symbol represents “slavery, genocide and war.”

Footage that shows protesters mocking the US flag began making rounds online on Saturday evening.

© REUTERS/Leah Millis

One of the videos, filmed at a square outside the White House, an area which was officially named 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' in wake of the protests, shows a young black woman dancing on the American flag sprawled on the ground, as another female protester with a megaphone in her hand can be heard shouting: “F*** the 4th of July. F*** the American flag. That’s what we are saying.”  

Another video shows the woman, who does the chanting, being confronted by a man, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of Jesus.

“What does the American flag represent?” the woman asks, prompting him to respond: “America. Every citizen that lives in America.” The protester with a megaphone then goes on to argue that the banner is a symbol of slavery, saying “it was built on the back of slaves.”

Other videos show protesters stomping on the flag and preparing to set it alight.

Protesters rejoice at the banner finally catching fire, and then begin chanting as guided by one of the group’s leaders: “We knew what this flag represents: One, two, three, four, - slavery, genocide and war, - five, six, seven, eight, - America was never great.”

The torching stunt had been touted as a “flag burning challenge” and was reportedly organized by the Revolutionary Communist Party, or RevCom.

While the flag went up in flames to the cheers from the public, some protesters were apparently not on board with the idea. As the same group attempted to burn a number of hand-sized American flags, they were confronted by fellow activists, arguing that such an action would pay right into the hands of the Trump administration.

