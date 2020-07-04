 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F**ktheFourth’ trending on Twitter as liberals & conservatives lock horns over Independence Day celebrations

4 Jul, 2020 17:03
People queue for dine-in service outside the Baja Beach Bar in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California ©  REUTERS/Bing Guan
The stark contrast between liberals and conservatives reacting to the Fourth of July on social media magnifies the deep cultural wedge in the US, with the left calling the holiday a “sham” and the right mourning what once was.

While Independence Day is typically a time for celebration in the US, it’s taken a different turn this year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. 

The hashtag “F**ktheFourth” is trending on Twitter, with the “u” in the curse word cleverly switched out with a “v.”

“There is NOTHING to celebrate today. America is a failed state,” podcaster Ryan Knight tweeted, highlighting growing poverty in the US.

“What r we celebrating? Kids in cages? Police brutality? COVID? Poverty? No healthcare? Ur celebration is a sham.  Ur greatness? Ur rejoicing is empty. Ur shouts of liberty & equality? Hollow. A thin veil to cover up crimes that would disgrace a nation of savages,” another user added

The frustration has been repeated by many others, who have kept the phrase popular on Twitter.

But as is typical in today’s divided culture, conservatives have responded to the hashtag by expressing the opposite sentiment, highlighting the positives of the US and shaming those trying to cast the holiday in a negative light.

“The men who signed the Declaration of Independence put their families and fortunes on the line so that 244 years later a bunch of morons living in the greatest country to ever exist could tweet #F**kTheFourth. Imagine what they’d be thinking right now,” tweeted Republican senate candidate JT Lewis.

“Now we have #F**kTheFourth trending, so this is a reminder of just how disgusting and ignorant/sh**ty the left truly is,” actor and outspoken conservative Antonio Sabato Jr. added

The divided messages follow a Friday speech given by President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore, where he blasted “cancel culture” and “left-wing fascism” while protesters called the long-standing monument itself an example of historical racism in the US, a theme central to the demonstrations across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

