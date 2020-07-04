‘Must protect our history’: Trump announces creation of ‘National Garden of American Heroes’ monument park

US President Donald Trump has announced a “vast” new monument park to house statues in tribute to “the greatest Americans to ever live,” stating that a new executive order will set the project into motion.

“For the sake of our union, we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage and our great heroes,” Trump told the crowd at a rally at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore on Friday night, during a speech largely focused on preserving American history.

Today, under the authority vested in me as the president of the United States, I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past. I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes

Shortly after the speech, the White House released the text of the executive order itself. Though the order makes clear the details surrounding the initiative have yet to be hammered out, including its location and cost, it features a list of 31 historical figures who will be memorialized in the new statue park, among them John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Ronald Reagan and Martin Luther King Jr. The directive does, however, indicate the park would open on July 4, 2026, effectively assuming a second Trump presidency.

2/ Trump is also proposing the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes where statues would reside.Among the people Trump says should have a statue here:• Alexander Hamilton• Amelia Earhart• John Adams• Harriet Tubman• Antonin Scalia• Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/L3ry7Ws7In — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 4, 2020

Doesn’t say how much the “National Garden of American Heroes” will cost either, but it’s supposed to be open by July 4, 2026. This only happens if Trump is re-elected. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) July 4, 2020

Statues and other historical monuments have again become a hot-button issue in recent weeks, with anti-racism activists descending on a number of sculptures, vandalizing and at times destroying the artwork outright. While the protesters argue the figures celebrate slavery, the Confederacy and abuses of Native Americans, critics have slammed the efforts as attempts to erase American history, a position Trump has also adopted.



The new project was met with approval from Trump’s supporters online, some seeing the move as “going on offense” against the statue-defacers.

A new national park with statues to great Americans is going on OFFENSE, instead of just playing DEFENSE against cultural Marxism.10/10 idea. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 4, 2020

The National Garden of American Heroes is such a great idea and is exactly what we need. Hope to visit this place someday when it becomes a reality. — The Buzz Blog 🇺🇸 (@the_buzz_blog) July 4, 2020

Breaking at Mount Rushmore: Trump to sign an EO to establish the “National Garden of American Heroes” with statues of great Americans of all colors and endeavors.First he warned against tearing down what’s there, then he acknowledged that more need to be honored. Perfect. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) July 4, 2020

I’ve never been very interested in statues or monuments but I am so pumped that a statue of one of my heroes, Jackie Robinson will be in the National Garden of American Heroes. pic.twitter.com/KyMCy99l5d — Sean Jacoby (@AIAseanjacoby) July 4, 2020

The announcement was not without its detractors, of course, including neoconservative luminary and rabid Iraq War booster Bill Kristol, who suggested such a memorial park already exists in the form of the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where thousands of American combat veterans are buried across 624 acres. Cost also became a point of contention, with critics arguing the money would be better spent elsewhere.

We already have a national garden of American heroes.Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/sGmKnMqcsK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 4, 2020

Let’s leave the “national garden of American heroes” in @realDonaldTrump’s imagination.There are better things to spend money on, like just about anything. https://t.co/Wxoaq8sWJt — David J. Loehr (@dloehr) July 4, 2020

