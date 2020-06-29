Mississippi votes to scrap Confederate emblem from state flag

The Mississippi State flag has been pulled down from the State Capitol building shortly after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to remove the Confederate emblem from the banner amid a reinvigorated anti-racism push.

“Today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope,” speaker of the House Philip Gunn told Mississippi Today after both houses of the state legislature approved the measure.

Wow. Historic day in Mississippi as State flag with Confederate insignia comes down, following a vote to remove it in legislature.Moment it was taken down: pic.twitter.com/T1aooFgEbK — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 29, 2020

The controversial flag was almost immediately removed from the State Capitol, as the Republican Governor, Tate Reeves, previously confirmed that he would sign the bill, saying it was “time to end” arguments and division over the 1894 symbol.

It’s official the Mississippi state flag has been removed from the House and Senate! It’s a great day!!! pic.twitter.com/jReu5Wgs8i — Jordan M. Jefferson 🇺🇸 (@PlanetJordanTv) June 28, 2020

Mississippi was the last US state whose flag featured a Confederate emblem and until recently hesitated to change it without a wider public support. In the last referendum on the state's flag in 2001, nearly two-thirds of voters decided to keep it as it is.

However, facing a growing pressure to address racial injustice amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, the state legislature fast-tracked the bill and will now assemble a panel to design a new flag.

Also on rt.com 'Change the flag or I won't be representing this state': College football star demands changes to Mississippi flag

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!