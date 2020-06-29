 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mississippi votes to scrap Confederate emblem from state flag

29 Jun, 2020 02:02
FILE PHOTO: The Mississippi state flag ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
The Mississippi State flag has been pulled down from the State Capitol building shortly after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to remove the Confederate emblem from the banner amid a reinvigorated anti-racism push.

“Today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope,” speaker of the House Philip Gunn told Mississippi Today after both houses of the state legislature approved the measure.

The controversial flag was almost immediately removed from the State Capitol, as the Republican Governor, Tate Reeves, previously confirmed that he would sign the bill, saying it was “time to end” arguments and division over the 1894 symbol.

Mississippi was the last US state whose flag featured a Confederate emblem and until recently hesitated to change it without a wider public support. In the last referendum on the state's flag in 2001, nearly two-thirds of voters decided to keep it as it is.

However, facing a growing pressure to address racial injustice amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, the state legislature fast-tracked the bill and will now assemble a panel to design a new flag.

