Inside Terminator: RT reporter rides Russia’s beast of an armored vehicle in behind-the-scenes V-Day VIDEO

An RT correspondent braved the narrow hatches of Russia’s state-of-the-art tank-support vehicle in the wake of the Victory Day parade to show you what it’s like to ride a machine that goes by the telling name Terminator.

Igor Zhdanov started his journey from a location spacious enough to park nearly all the armored vehicles dispatched for the 2020 Victory Day parade in Moscow. The column then set out for Red Square, rolling all the way through downtown Moscow and stopping just outside the Kremlin gates.

Giving him a ride was the crew of the heavily armed Terminator 3, a tank-support unit designed to safeguard the main battle tanks during combat.

Equipped with four anti-tank missiles, a pair of 30mm cannons and some smaller-caliber machine guns, the Terminator has been designed to protect tank units from enemy infantry and aircraft. The vehicle has only one downside, Zhdanov noted, namely the cost.

It is understood that producing one tank is much cheaper than making one Terminator, he said. However, the military started taking deliveries of the machine back in 2018, followed by their counterparts in Kazakhstan and Algeria.

