 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

St Louis rapper Huey killed in double shooting

26 Jun, 2020 16:04
Get short URL
St Louis rapper Huey killed in double shooting
Still from 'When I Hustle' (2007) ©  Jive/Hitz Committee/Polo Grounds Music
‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ performer Huey has been shot and killed in a double shooting in Saint Louis, Missouri, prompting a torrent of messages on social media.

Huey, real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot on Thursday night in his hometown, in an incident that is still being investigated. Another man was also shot, but his connection to the rapper is unknown. The 32-year-old rapper was taken to hospital by someone at the scene, but passed away shortly after arriving. 

Also on rt.com ‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

The second man involved in the incident – who has not been identified but is 21 years old – was also taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are collecting witness statements at the moment, and there could be as many as 10 people who saw the shooting take place. 

“My dawg Huey is gone forever. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever,” music producer Jaylien Wesley posted on Instagram, as messages of sympathies from other artists poured in.

Best known for ‘Pop Lock & Drop It,’ Huey signed with rapper Waka Flocka Flame in 2013 and was reportedly shooting a new video this week. He is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies