St Louis rapper Huey killed in double shooting

‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ performer Huey has been shot and killed in a double shooting in Saint Louis, Missouri, prompting a torrent of messages on social media.

Huey, real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot on Thursday night in his hometown, in an incident that is still being investigated. Another man was also shot, but his connection to the rapper is unknown. The 32-year-old rapper was taken to hospital by someone at the scene, but passed away shortly after arriving.

The second man involved in the incident – who has not been identified but is 21 years old – was also taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are collecting witness statements at the moment, and there could be as many as 10 people who saw the shooting take place.

“My dawg Huey is gone forever. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever,” music producer Jaylien Wesley posted on Instagram, as messages of sympathies from other artists poured in.

They killed my lil cousin😢 https://t.co/jgrv7cqJHV — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

I remember dancing to this song earlier this year while hanging with friends. Fans are reacting to the murder of St. Louis native rapper Huey. @BeingBlairLedet will have more on @FOX2now. https://t.co/koacwEU2ga — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) June 26, 2020

Best known for ‘Pop Lock & Drop It,’ Huey signed with rapper Waka Flocka Flame in 2013 and was reportedly shooting a new video this week. He is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

