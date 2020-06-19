Trump gears up for fight with Supreme Court ahead of Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump says the Supreme Court “punted” their DACA decision defending “dreamers” from deportation. He added that he’s gearing up for round two, ahead of his controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted,’ much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag),” the president tweeted on Friday.

Trump says his administration will be resubmitting “enhanced papers” to the Supreme Court, and he promised to “take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats.”

...ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing! @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court said the administration’s attempt to end DACA – which gives children brought to the country by illegal immigrants temporary immunity from deportation – violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets rulemaking measures for federal institutions.

Trump has stated he wants to make a deal with Democrats for many recipients to stay, but he claims some are “hardened criminals” who should not be protected.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the administration has not provided a “reasoned explanation” for its potential overturn yet.

“Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients… The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew,” he wrote in the majority opinion.

Trump stated the court’s decision forces the administration to “start the process over again.” He also suggested through tweets that he is creating a shortlist of potential conservative Supreme Court justices for the near future, and that the court may be biased against him.

...Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

His “enhanced papers” would presumably address the concerns expressed by Roberts in the majority opinion of the court.

The president’s promise to try to change the Supreme Court’s decision comes ahead of his June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was originally intended for June 19 – the day when people celebrate the end of slavery in the US – but was changed after an outcry that came amid the protests over police brutality and racism.

Trump warned potential “protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes” that attend his rally will not be treated as warmly as in “New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”

“It will be a much different scene,” he promised.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

