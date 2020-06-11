Trump’s Tulsa rally a ‘welcome-home party’ for white supremacists, declares Kamala Harris

Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) is openly calling an upcoming Donald Trump campaign event a “welcome home party” for white supremacists, amid volatile protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

“This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris tweeted on Thursday, in response to news of Trump’s rally.

This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party. https://t.co/lUXpnUoFQU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 11, 2020

The campaign event has come under scrutiny from liberal pundits as it will occur on Juneteenth Day – the 19th – when many Americans celebrate the end of slavery, as well as the fact that it will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, scene of a 1921 massacre of black citizens that left dozens dead.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale revealed on Thursday that they are fully aware of the date and its significance.

“As the Party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of what Juneteenth represents and the Emancipation Proclamation. @realDonaldTrump has a solid record of success for Black Americans,” he tweeted before taking a swipe at Joe Biden.

As the Party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of what Juneteenth represents and the Emancipation Proclamation.@realDonaldTrump has a solid record of success for Black Americans.It’s @JoeBiden who has the horrible record of racial division and condescension.Facts matter. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 11, 2020

Media pundits like veteran reporter Dan Rather have also gone after the president for choosing the date for a campaign rally.

So. Let's set the stage... President Trump has chosen as the venue for his first rally in months, Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of a horrific massacre of African Americans. And he has set the date for June 19th, Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 10, 2020

Donald Trump is choosing to have his first campaign rally on June 19th in TulsaThat’s JuneteenthIn a city that experienced the worst racial violence in American history in 1921This is like Reagan launching his campaign in Philadelphia, MSDog whistle for white supremacists — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 10, 2020

Harris is currently campaigning for Biden and has been floated as a possible vice presidential pick for the Democrat Party, despite clashing with the former vice president several times over race issues on the campaign trail while she was running.

The “white supremacist” comments come at a time when racial unrest can be seen in protests across the country over the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations have devolved into violence as activists call to defund police departments and create “autonomous zones,” free from the rule of law, in cities like Seattle.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!