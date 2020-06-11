 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump’s Tulsa rally a ‘welcome-home party’ for white supremacists, declares Kamala Harris

11 Jun, 2020 17:29
Trump’s Tulsa rally a ‘welcome-home party’ for white supremacists, declares Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris and other Democrats unveil police reform legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) is openly calling an upcoming Donald Trump campaign event a “welcome home party” for white supremacists, amid volatile protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

“This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris tweeted on Thursday, in response to news of Trump’s rally.

The campaign event has come under scrutiny from liberal pundits as it will occur on Juneteenth Day – the 19th – when many Americans celebrate the end of slavery, as well as the fact that it will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, scene of a 1921 massacre of black citizens that left dozens dead.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale revealed on Thursday that they are fully aware of the date and its significance. 

“As the Party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of what Juneteenth represents and the Emancipation Proclamation. @realDonaldTrump has a solid record of success for Black Americans,” he tweeted before taking a swipe at Joe Biden.

Media pundits like veteran reporter Dan Rather have also gone after the president for choosing the date for a campaign rally.

Harris is currently campaigning for Biden and has been floated as a possible vice presidential pick for the Democrat Party, despite clashing with the former vice president several times over race issues on the campaign trail while she was running. 

The “white supremacist” comments come at a time when racial unrest can be seen in protests across the country over the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations have devolved into violence as activists call to defund police departments and create “autonomous zones,” free from the rule of law, in cities like Seattle

