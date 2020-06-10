 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Judging cops ‘based on the color of their uniform’ is racism, says Republican rep McCarthy, as he pushes back against BLM

10 Jun, 2020 16:31
Get short URL
Judging cops ‘based on the color of their uniform’ is racism, says Republican rep McCarthy, as he pushes back against BLM
Uniformed officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) attend a news conference in New York ©  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
California congressman Kevin McCarthy is warning the Black Lives Matter Movement that judging cops based on “the color of their uniform” is on par with the racism they are protesting against, amid the ongoing race demonstrations.

“This nation believes in the rule of law, that no one should be judged based upon the color of their skin and nobody should be judged based upon the color of their uniform either,” McCarthy said. 

Acknowledging demonstrators protesting over the death of Floyd have “the right to be heard,” McCarthy blasted “people who are looting,”“antifa” and those committing violence against police officers, in his appearance on Wednesday’s ‘Fox & Friends.’

“There should be consequences for those actions,” the California congressman said. 

McCarthy’s “uniform” metaphor has – unsurprisingly – failed to win over liberals on social media, as protests continue over Floyd’s death and cultural sentiment against police forces continues to turn.

Also on rt.com 'Cops' under arrest: Paramount pulls plug on long-running US reality show amid rise in anti-police sentiment

“People choose to be cops. I had no choice in being born Black. Statements like this is why I choose to hate Republicans,” one user tweeted

“I am pretty much sure everyone in human history has been judged upon the color of their uniform. That is why we have uniforms. To identify and judge people. What a moron,”added another.

There have been multiple examples of violence against police officers during the George Floyd protests, including the death in St. Louis of one retired officer, who was trying to stop looters.

The reality series ‘COPS,’ which allows cameras to follow officers on the job, was canceled just this week, and movements like Defund the Police have gained the support of both celebrities and politicians.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies