Judging cops ‘based on the color of their uniform’ is racism, says Republican rep McCarthy, as he pushes back against BLM

California congressman Kevin McCarthy is warning the Black Lives Matter Movement that judging cops based on “the color of their uniform” is on par with the racism they are protesting against, amid the ongoing race demonstrations.

“This nation believes in the rule of law, that no one should be judged based upon the color of their skin and nobody should be judged based upon the color of their uniform either,” McCarthy said.

Acknowledging demonstrators protesting over the death of Floyd have “the right to be heard,” McCarthy blasted “people who are looting,”“antifa” and those committing violence against police officers, in his appearance on Wednesday’s ‘Fox & Friends.’

On Fox & Friends, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy compares racism to anti-police sentiment: "No one should be judged based upon the color of their skin. And nobody should be judged based upon the color of their uniform either." pic.twitter.com/zBCkYiPiTf — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 10, 2020

“There should be consequences for those actions,” the California congressman said.

McCarthy’s “uniform” metaphor has – unsurprisingly – failed to win over liberals on social media, as protests continue over Floyd’s death and cultural sentiment against police forces continues to turn.

Also on rt.com 'Cops' under arrest: Paramount pulls plug on long-running US reality show amid rise in anti-police sentiment

“People choose to be cops. I had no choice in being born Black. Statements like this is why I choose to hate Republicans,” one user tweeted.

“I am pretty much sure everyone in human history has been judged upon the color of their uniform. That is why we have uniforms. To identify and judge people. What a moron,”added another.

GOP’s Kevin McCarthy suggests judging cops based on ‘the color of their uniform’ is on par with racism - https://t.co/rT5ajwjZbkpic.twitter.com/4C5D0XrHIo — YellowRoseTexas🌊 (@YellowRose250) June 10, 2020

There have been multiple examples of violence against police officers during the George Floyd protests, including the death in St. Louis of one retired officer, who was trying to stop looters.

The reality series ‘COPS,’ which allows cameras to follow officers on the job, was canceled just this week, and movements like Defund the Police have gained the support of both celebrities and politicians.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!