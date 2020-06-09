 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ku Klux Klowns: Hooded ‘KKK members’ turn up at BLM protest, but no one’s taking the bait

9 Jun, 2020 10:48
Composite image: Protest © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, 'KKK group' © Twitter / @MayMayZeller
Racial tensions in the US are sky high in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and violence at protests has only ramped up the stakes. But when a group of men arrived at a BLM protest in KKK garb, no one fell for the obvious bait.

At a Black Lives Matter rally held in the rural Nevada town of Fallon, some 70 people gathered in support at Millennium Park. Nearby, roughly 20 people gathered for a separate protest in support of the Second Amendment. 

The two groups exchanged chants of “Black lives matter” and “All lives matter” across the street for several hours. Eventually, after hours of arguing back and forth, the two groups reportedly reconciled with hugs and even agreed to put down their signs and some of their weapons. 

As the crowds peacefully dispersed at approximately 6:30pm, a group of three men appeared wearing pointed white hoods similar to the uniform of the Ku Klux Klan, while holding Trump flags. 

While it’s unclear what exactly the group’s intentions were, they incurred the wrath of both the BLM and Second Amendment protesters, not to mention the ire of a skeptical online commentariat. 

Some took footage of the bizarre scene at face value saying, “Cops are all, ‘Hey Larry. See you at the klavern.’” Others were somewhat skeptical, calling the scene “fake as hell” and asking “How much did they pay these clowns?”

Indeed, the lackluster attempt at trolling or stirring up trouble fell so flat that the vast majority of commenters merely shrugged it off. “This is literally the first time I have ever seen white supremacists who come out at any protest cover their faces. This might be... staged,” wrote one Twitter user.

The group eventually took their hoods off and walked away peacefully after brief discussions with local police. 

Meanwhile, the man responsible for a ramming attack against BLM protesters on Sunday in the US state of Virginia, Harry Rogers, 36, has claimed he is a Ku Klux Klan leader. Another similar ramming attack, after which the perpetrator shot a protester, took place in Seattle. The suspect was later arrested at the scene.

