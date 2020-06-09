Ku Klux Klowns: Hooded ‘KKK members’ turn up at BLM protest, but no one’s taking the bait

Racial tensions in the US are sky high in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and violence at protests has only ramped up the stakes. But when a group of men arrived at a BLM protest in KKK garb, no one fell for the obvious bait.

At a Black Lives Matter rally held in the rural Nevada town of Fallon, some 70 people gathered in support at Millennium Park. Nearby, roughly 20 people gathered for a separate protest in support of the Second Amendment.

The two groups exchanged chants of “Black lives matter” and “All lives matter” across the street for several hours. Eventually, after hours of arguing back and forth, the two groups reportedly reconciled with hugs and even agreed to put down their signs and some of their weapons.

As the crowds peacefully dispersed at approximately 6:30pm, a group of three men appeared wearing pointed white hoods similar to the uniform of the Ku Klux Klan, while holding Trump flags.

At the BLM protest in Fallon, two unidentified protesters dressed in white hats, similar to the Klu Klux Klan, showed up after demonstrators on both sides were dispersing. Both walked away from the demonstration but were followed by Fallon police.

While it’s unclear what exactly the group’s intentions were, they incurred the wrath of both the BLM and Second Amendment protesters, not to mention the ire of a skeptical online commentariat.

Some took footage of the bizarre scene at face value saying, “Cops are all, ‘Hey Larry. See you at the klavern.’” Others were somewhat skeptical, calling the scene “fake as hell” and asking “How much did they pay these clowns?”

Indeed, the lackluster attempt at trolling or stirring up trouble fell so flat that the vast majority of commenters merely shrugged it off. “This is literally the first time I have ever seen white supremacists who come out at any protest cover their faces. This might be... staged,” wrote one Twitter user.

The group eventually took their hoods off and walked away peacefully after brief discussions with local police.

Meanwhile, the man responsible for a ramming attack against BLM protesters on Sunday in the US state of Virginia, Harry Rogers, 36, has claimed he is a Ku Klux Klan leader. Another similar ramming attack, after which the perpetrator shot a protester, took place in Seattle. The suspect was later arrested at the scene.

