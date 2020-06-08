One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire - report

A Seattle man has been arrested after driving a car into a police barricade at a protest against police brutality in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. The man reportedly fired his gun, injuring one person, before he fled the scene.

Video of the incident shows the man driving into a barricade, then exiting his car with the gun drawn as protesters scatter. He was apprehended shortly thereafter by police. BREAKING: A man drives a car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle, before exiting the vehicle with a gun. At least one person was shot, others injured. Shooting victim stable; Suspect arrested.pic.twitter.com/ahKFNelVTe — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 8, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW