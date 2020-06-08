 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire - report
One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire - report

8 Jun, 2020 04:00
One person injured after man drives car into George Floyd rally in Seattle, opens fire - report
A Seattle man has been arrested after driving a car into a police barricade at a protest against police brutality in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. The man reportedly fired his gun, injuring one person, before he fled the scene.

Video of the incident shows the man driving into a barricade, then exiting his car with the gun drawn as protesters scatter. He was apprehended shortly thereafter by police.

