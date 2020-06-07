‘Much smaller crowd than anticipated’: Trump praises police as DC protests stay trouble-free

Protests in Washington, DC have not flared up into riots as night descended on the town. President Donald Trump praised the ‘fantastic job’ of security services, while reporters on the ground described the mood as a ‘party.’

“Much smaller crowd… than anticipated,” Trump tweeted around 10 pm local time, giving credit for that to the National Guard, Secret Service and DC police.

Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

He also made a dig at hostile cable channels CNN and MSNBC, accusing them of trying to incite the crowd to riot, but adding that very few people were watching.

.@CNN & MSDNC are doing everything possible to “inflame” the crowd. Fortunately they have a very small audience! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Reporters on the ground outside the White House described the atmosphere as a “celebration” or a “block party” that feels like Independence Day festivities not due for another month.

In DC in front of White House:People smoking weed and drinking beers. It’s like 4th of July here. No police.For blocks.No drama. It’s a protest but it feels more like a block party.🇺🇸 — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 (@jackmurphylive) June 7, 2020

Ambiente actual en la protesta frente a la Casa Blanca. Se siente como una celebración de la unión del pueblo por la lucha contra la injusticia racial. #DCprotestpic.twitter.com/ZmNbtGw10S — Bricio Segovia (@briciosegovia) June 7, 2020

The situation certainly seemed drastically different than last weekend, when demonstrators set fire to a US Park Service building in Lafayette Park, just north of the White House, and damaged the nearby St. John’s Episcopalian Church.

