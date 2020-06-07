 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Much smaller crowd than anticipated’: Trump praises police as DC protests stay trouble-free

7 Jun, 2020 03:26
‘Much smaller crowd than anticipated’: Trump praises police as DC protests stay trouble-free
People walk along 16th Street NW with many gathering on and near the new "Black Lives Matter" lettering painted on the street in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2020 © Reuters / Maxar Technologies
Protests in Washington, DC have not flared up into riots as night descended on the town. President Donald Trump praised the ‘fantastic job’ of security services, while reporters on the ground described the mood as a ‘party.’

“Much smaller crowd… than anticipated,” Trump tweeted around 10 pm local time, giving credit for that to the National Guard, Secret Service and DC police. 

He also made a dig at hostile cable channels CNN and MSNBC, accusing them of trying to incite the crowd to riot, but adding that very few people were watching.

Reporters on the ground outside the White House described the atmosphere as a “celebration” or a “block party” that feels like Independence Day festivities not due for another month. 

The situation certainly seemed drastically different than last weekend, when demonstrators set fire to a US Park Service building in Lafayette Park, just north of the White House, and damaged the nearby St. John’s Episcopalian Church. 

