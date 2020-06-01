 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Historic St. John’s Church near White House set on FIRE as protests rage in Washington DC (VIDEOS)

1 Jun, 2020 02:53
Protesters at a bonfire during a rally against the death of George Floyd, Washington, DC, US, May 31, 2020 ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Multiple fires are flaring near the White House as a day of peaceful protests against police brutality escalated from tense standoffs with police into rioting and vandalism.

The St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, a historic landmark located just 300 meters from the White House, was targeted by an apparent arson amid the chaos. Footage from the scene showed flames raging inside. The walls of the church have been tagged with graffiti.

The church is among the best-known features of Washington DC and has been attended by every sitting president of the US since it was built over two centuries ago.

DC police used tear gas to disperse crowds of rioters and make a clear path for firefighter trucks to get to the church.

The office of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations in the 16th Street Northwest was targeted by vandals too. Its windows were smashed and fire could be seen inside the lobby.

Small fires were started by rioters across the US capital, with plumes of smoke partially covering the Washington Monument.

The acts of vandalism in Washington come as the nation is enduring mass protests over the death of a black man in police custody. George Floyd was killed after a white officer pinned him to the ground by putting a knee on his neck in front of a camera.

The brutal arrest and death triggered outrage across the county. While many protests remain peaceful, looting and rioting broke out in many US cities over the week.

