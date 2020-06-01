Historic St. John’s Church near White House set on FIRE as protests rage in Washington DC (VIDEOS)

Multiple fires are flaring near the White House as a day of peaceful protests against police brutality escalated from tense standoffs with police into rioting and vandalism.

The St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, a historic landmark located just 300 meters from the White House, was targeted by an apparent arson amid the chaos. Footage from the scene showed flames raging inside. The walls of the church have been tagged with graffiti.

St. John’s church in DC has been set on fire 🤬 pic.twitter.com/uC9maGsbAo — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) June 1, 2020

The church is among the best-known features of Washington DC and has been attended by every sitting president of the US since it was built over two centuries ago.

DC police used tear gas to disperse crowds of rioters and make a clear path for firefighter trucks to get to the church.

MPD is currently responding to multiple fires intentionally set around the city, including at St. John’s Episcopal Church in the 1500 blk of H Street, NW, with @dcfireems . This church has been standing in our city since the early 1800s. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/8BeINZ5IYk — DC Police Department #StayHomeDC Lite (@DCPoliceDept) June 1, 2020

The office of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations in the 16th Street Northwest was targeted by vandals too. Its windows were smashed and fire could be seen inside the lobby.

Fire burning inside the AFL CIO Building at 16th and I @nbcwashington@erika_newspic.twitter.com/AyGSgIF3ci — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 1, 2020

This is the LOBBY of an office building fully on fire. https://t.co/lXbw7QAE3W — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) June 1, 2020

Small fires were started by rioters across the US capital, with plumes of smoke partially covering the Washington Monument.

The acts of vandalism in Washington come as the nation is enduring mass protests over the death of a black man in police custody. George Floyd was killed after a white officer pinned him to the ground by putting a knee on his neck in front of a camera.

Smoke from multiple fires rising up in front of the Washington Monument #Chopper4 looking south from Maryland, White House center screen. #BreakingNews@nbcwashington#protests2020#GeorgeFloydProtestspic.twitter.com/WNtPkgYCtD — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) June 1, 2020

The brutal arrest and death triggered outrage across the county. While many protests remain peaceful, looting and rioting broke out in many US cities over the week.

