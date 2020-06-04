 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5.5 magnitude quake rocks southern California at shallow depth – USGS
4 Jun, 2020 01:49
© USGS
A powerful 5.5 magnitude quake has struck southern California, some 189 km (117.5 mi) northeast of Los Angeles, with residents reporting tremors nearly 200 miles away.

The jolt was felt in Ridgecrest, a city some 120 miles (193 km) from San Bernardino on Wednesday night, around the Searles Valley, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reporting a shallow depth of 6.9 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or injuries as of yet.

Netizens said shaking could be felt as far away as Culver City, a suburb of Los Angeles located several hundred miles south of the quake’s epicenter.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives in the US and a wave of intense demonstrations and unrest over police brutality sweeps countless cities, some commenters took to social media to slam the nature itself for being tone-deaf to earthlings' feelings.

Ridgecrest has been near the epicenter of more than one major earthquake, including one in 1995 and a series of quakes in July 2019. According to one local seismologist, the jolt on Wednesday was an aftershock from last year's string of quakes, which reached a magnitude of 7.1 at its peak and has produced a number of smaller tremors since.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

