5.5 magnitude quake rocks southern California at shallow depth – USGS
The jolt was felt in Ridgecrest, a city some 120 miles (193 km) from San Bernardino on Wednesday night, around the Searles Valley, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reporting a shallow depth of 6.9 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or injuries as of yet.
EARTHQUAKE DETAILS: 6:32 P.M. 5.5 magnitude 14 miles east of Ridgecrest. pic.twitter.com/TDVq3NJWAN— Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 4, 2020
Netizens said shaking could be felt as far away as Culver City, a suburb of Los Angeles located several hundred miles south of the quake’s epicenter.
I felt that shaking from Culver City!#CAearthquake#earthquake#Ridgecrest#SearlesValleypic.twitter.com/66iPsfeC5q— Leah Freeman (@leahmfreeman) June 4, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives in the US and a wave of intense demonstrations and unrest over police brutality sweeps countless cities, some commenters took to social media to slam the nature itself for being tone-deaf to earthlings' feelings.
the absolute audacity of the earth to quake right now— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) June 4, 2020
of course there’s an earth quake ... fuck you 2020— Zedd (@Zedd) June 4, 2020
Ridgecrest has been near the epicenter of more than one major earthquake, including one in 1995 and a series of quakes in July 2019. According to one local seismologist, the jolt on Wednesday was an aftershock from last year's string of quakes, which reached a magnitude of 7.1 at its peak and has produced a number of smaller tremors since.
