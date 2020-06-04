5.5 magnitude quake rocks southern California at shallow depth – USGS

A powerful 5.5 magnitude quake has struck southern California, some 189 km (117.5 mi) northeast of Los Angeles, with residents reporting tremors nearly 200 miles away.

The jolt was felt in Ridgecrest, a city some 120 miles (193 km) from San Bernardino on Wednesday night, around the Searles Valley, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reporting a shallow depth of 6.9 kilometers. There have been no reports of damage or injuries as of yet.

EARTHQUAKE DETAILS: 6:32 P.M. 5.5 magnitude 14 miles east of Ridgecrest. pic.twitter.com/TDVq3NJWAN — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 4, 2020

Netizens said shaking could be felt as far away as Culver City, a suburb of Los Angeles located several hundred miles south of the quake’s epicenter.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives in the US and a wave of intense demonstrations and unrest over police brutality sweeps countless cities, some commenters took to social media to slam the nature itself for being tone-deaf to earthlings' feelings.

the absolute audacity of the earth to quake right now — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) June 4, 2020

of course there’s an earth quake ... fuck you 2020 — Zedd (@Zedd) June 4, 2020

Ridgecrest has been near the epicenter of more than one major earthquake, including one in 1995 and a series of quakes in July 2019. According to one local seismologist, the jolt on Wednesday was an aftershock from last year's string of quakes, which reached a magnitude of 7.1 at its peak and has produced a number of smaller tremors since.

