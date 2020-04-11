 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes California close to Nevada border

11 Apr, 2020 15:14
© earthquake.usgs.gov
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Yosemite National Park, along the California-Nevada border.

Occurring at a depth of six miles (10km), the quake hit shortly after 7:30am on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Its epicenter was around 90 miles (144km) southeast of Lake Tahoe, just north of the sprawling Yosemite National Park. 

Yosemite draws upwards of four million visitors per year, but is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The region had been hit by a number of quakes in recent days, with the strongest – a magnitude 4.1 tremor – striking around 50 miles further south a week ago. According to the USGS, more earthquakes are forecast to hit the region following Saturday’s tremor.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake is considered ‘moderate’, and can cause damage to weak buildings and structures. Unlike the hundreds of smaller quakes recorded in California every month and felt only by seismic monitoring instruments, a quake of this magnitude is usually felt by anyone nearby.

The rural area hit by Saturday’s quake is sparsely populated, with the nearest town to the epicenter – Bodie – an abandoned mining settlement.

