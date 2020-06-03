'It's a dynamic situation': Esper does about-face on plan to return some 200 troops to home bases from DC after WH visit

Several hundred active-duty troops deployed to the US capital region amid heated protests will remain in the area for another 24 hours in an abrupt reversal of Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s earlier plan to send them home.

Esper’s u-turn followed a White House meeting and “internal Pentagon discussions” on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who said the decision is meant to ensure law enforcement in the capital have support in case of renewed unrest. It is not clear if the defense secretary spoke with US President Donald Trump.

It is our intent at this point not to bring in active forces, we don’t think we need them at this point. But it’s prudent to have the reserve capability in the queue, on a short string.

McCarthy added that around 200 soldiers with the 82nd Airborne would remain in the capital region for another 24 hours.

It’s a dynamic situation… we’re trying to withdraw them and get them back home.

Up to 1,600 active-duty troops were deployed to the capital region earlier this week and placed on standby as intense anti-police brutality demonstrations roiled DC, at times escalating to riots, looting and vandalism. Hundreds of National Guard soldiers were also used to patrol the city amid the unrest.

