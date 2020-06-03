 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Prudent planning measure’: Pentagon flies 1,600 active-duty troops into DC area to be on standby as protests continue

3 Jun, 2020 02:29
Get short URL
‘Prudent planning measure’: Pentagon flies 1,600 active-duty troops into DC area to be on standby as protests continue
U.S. military humvees block a road near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. Picture taken June 1, 2020. © REUTERS/Andy Sullivan
Some 1,600 soldiers have been deployed to the region around Washington, DC to manage ongoing demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, the Pentagon said, noting the troops had not yet been deployed in the city.

“Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region but are not in Washington, DC,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the soldiers are on “heightened alert status” but “are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations.”

In a message to the military on Tuesday night, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called on the troops to “stay apolitical,” apparently urging them not to take sides in the heated protests, which were sparked by the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Many of the demonstrations, which have broken out in dozens of cities in recent days, have become violent, descending into looting and arson and prompting authorities in some locations to call in National Guard reinforcements, including in DC. Though Tuesday’s protest in the capital has remained largely peaceful, demonstrators still on the streets are now violating the city’s 7pm curfew, putting them at risk of arrest.

Also on rt.com 'We're not leaving!’: Hundreds take to streets in DC in defiance of curfew order as protests rage on

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies