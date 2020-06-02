 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
After less than a day, New York City extends curfew through June 7 over protests & looting

2 Jun, 2020 15:31
After less than a day, New York City extends curfew through June 7 over protests & looting
NYPD officers detain a protester who was involved in a looting of a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City ©  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City has imposed an 8pm to 5am curfew through June 7 for citizens amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd and only a day after having designated different time limits.

“I am extending the curfew, which I announced would be beginning again at 8pm tonight until 5am Wednesday morning. We are going to continue that curfew for the remainder of this week,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said at a Tuesday press conference.

Governor Andrew Cuomo previously imposed a curfew on the city that would begin at 11pm and last until 5am.

The number of police officers on the ground in the city has also been doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 following violent demonstrations on Sunday. Protests continued on Monday night with multiple police officers even being left with injuries after being struck by a car in Buffalo.

"Anybody who attacks a police officer attacks all of us," the mayor said on Tuesday about the attacks on cops, calling on community leaders to step up and create peace. He also suggested that those peacefully protesting should "do it in the daytime hours and then go home." 

Despite the mayor's warning, there doesn't appear to be a lot of faith that this curfew will be enforced on protesters, as the previous 11pm curfew meant little, according to numerous videos recorded in the city on Monday night.

Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes blasted both de Blasio and Cuomo, accusing them of having the “backbones of jellyfish” and calling their previous curfew a “joke.”

The logic of the mayor’s call for community leaders to bring peace to demonstrations while he imposes a curfew that likely will only be followed by law-abiding citizens has also been called into question.

"The @NYCmayor is urging citizens to ‘come out now’ and ‘stand up’ against looters, while simultaneously imposing a weeklong curfew that prohibits people from being on the street after dark,” Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett tweeted.

