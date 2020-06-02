After less than a day, New York City extends curfew through June 7 over protests & looting

New York City has imposed an 8pm to 5am curfew through June 7 for citizens amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd and only a day after having designated different time limits.

“I am extending the curfew, which I announced would be beginning again at 8pm tonight until 5am Wednesday morning. We are going to continue that curfew for the remainder of this week,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said at a Tuesday press conference.

Governor Andrew Cuomo previously imposed a curfew on the city that would begin at 11pm and last until 5am.

The number of police officers on the ground in the city has also been doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 following violent demonstrations on Sunday. Protests continued on Monday night with multiple police officers even being left with injuries after being struck by a car in Buffalo.

"Anybody who attacks a police officer attacks all of us," the mayor said on Tuesday about the attacks on cops, calling on community leaders to step up and create peace. He also suggested that those peacefully protesting should "do it in the daytime hours and then go home."

Despite the mayor's warning, there doesn't appear to be a lot of faith that this curfew will be enforced on protesters, as the previous 11pm curfew meant little, according to numerous videos recorded in the city on Monday night.

WAKE UP @NYCMayor@BilldeBlasio! Great curfew enforcement. How could you go another night w/o bringing in the National Guard!? Isn’t the safety of New Yorkers, peaceful protesters, and tourists a priority!? Businesses are being looted & destroyed - U are doing NOTHING! U R WEAK!! https://t.co/HXv1qgVmzFpic.twitter.com/44JVSbf8RU — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) June 2, 2020

Chelsea NYC is the wild Wild West. No police to stop the looting. Send in the National Guard. 11pm curfew was a joke. #NYCPROTEST#NYCScannerDuty@NYCMayor@NYPDSheapic.twitter.com/LaARMGGBDG — here4theratio (@Here4theRatio2) June 2, 2020

Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes blasted both de Blasio and Cuomo, accusing them of having the “backbones of jellyfish” and calling their previous curfew a “joke.”

Outrageous! NYC last night was outrageous! 11pm curfew a joke! Antifa laughs and loots. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have backbones of jellyfish. Outrageous! — Steve Forbes (@SteveForbesCEO) June 2, 2020

The logic of the mayor’s call for community leaders to bring peace to demonstrations while he imposes a curfew that likely will only be followed by law-abiding citizens has also been called into question.

"The @NYCmayor is urging citizens to ‘come out now’ and ‘stand up’ against looters, while simultaneously imposing a weeklong curfew that prohibits people from being on the street after dark,” Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett tweeted.

