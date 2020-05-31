‘It’s going to be a warzone x 10’: Minneapolis activist tells RT more violence lays ahead for city rocked by protests, riots

An activist in Minneapolis has warned of more and heavier unrest in her city, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. She also warned that widescale systemic change would be needed in order to restore peace.

Kayla Johnson recounted how she had been attacked by the Minneapolis police while peacefully demonstrating. The activist told RT that before riots and looting broke out earlier this week, non-violent protests had been met with rubber bullets, tear gas and other strong-arm tactics.

“I got hit with a flash grenade in my arm. The Minneapolis Police Department ended up giving me a second-degree burn for peacefully protesting. That’s the type of world we live in right now,” she said.

The community must take a stand and show no fear, Johnson urged, adding that order will only be restored once there are changes “within the system.”

The saying is no justice no peace, and that statement is literal.

However, she also claimed that “opportunists have already taken charge” of some of the protests, and alleged that white supremacists had “initiated the looting” in the city. The situation is likely to escalate, even though people have been ordered to stay home, the activist added.

It’s going to be a warzone x 10. I heard people are getting assault rifles.

Minneapolis has been rocked by nearly a week of demonstrations, some of which have descended into looting and rioting. The state’s national guard has been deployed to help restore law and order, and a curfew has been imposed.

The unrest has spread across the United States, with more than a dozen cities reeling from rioting. Derek Chauvin, the officer filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, but many protesters have demanded that three other officers involved in the incident should also be prosecuted.

