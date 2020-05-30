 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH protesters attack InfoWars ‘battle tank’ at Black Lives Matter rally in Texas

30 May, 2020 22:49
©  Twitter / Savanah Hernandez @sav_says_
The protesters in Austin, Texas, have surrounded and attacked an InfoWars car, owned by controversial broadcaster Alex Jones, as it cruised the streets during a massive anti-police brutality demonstration.

The black reinforced vehicle with megaphones mounted on its rooftop was driving around the city as part of the InfoWars’ coverage of the anti-police brutality demonstrations.

At one point the protesters surrounded the SUV, kicking it and hitting with signs, apparently thinking that Jones himself was behind the wheel. The car, however, was reportedly driven by political activist and commentator Orowen Shroyer, and has managed to leave the scene relatively intact.

