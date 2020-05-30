WATCH protesters attack InfoWars ‘battle tank’ at Black Lives Matter rally in Texas

The protesters in Austin, Texas, have surrounded and attacked an InfoWars car, owned by controversial broadcaster Alex Jones, as it cruised the streets during a massive anti-police brutality demonstration.

The black reinforced vehicle with megaphones mounted on its rooftop was driving around the city as part of the InfoWars’ coverage of the anti-police brutality demonstrations.

Infowars arrives on the scene. Owen Shroyer inside vehicle bullhorning as protesters throw signs and sand bags pic.twitter.com/T9ZqWJQLcT — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

At one point the protesters surrounded the SUV, kicking it and hitting with signs, apparently thinking that Jones himself was behind the wheel. The car, however, was reportedly driven by political activist and commentator Orowen Shroyer, and has managed to leave the scene relatively intact.

Alex Jones showed up in his InfoWars car. pic.twitter.com/UZ1lGv0PHC — Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) May 30, 2020

