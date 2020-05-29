 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Minneapolis ‘WAR ZONE’: Rioters take over POLICE STATION amid clashes, fires & clouds of tear gas (VIDEOS)

29 May, 2020 03:15
Demonstrators have broken into a Minneapolis police headquarters, setting fires and destroying everything in sight amid unrest unleashed by the killing of a local black man at the hands of law enforcement.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct headquarters was breached late on Thursday night, with a raucous crowd of protesters seen filing into the building, smashing windows and some attempting to set it ablaze.

While the police presence in the area was heavy earlier in the day, it appears officers have since retreated, putting up no resistance to the break-in.

RT’s Sophia Narwitz is now at the scene around the precinct, where fire alarms and sprinkler systems were activated amid the mayhem as protesters continued to gather outside.

Following the breach, a police statement said the building had been evacuated “in the interest of the safety of our personnel,” while a local reporter with the Star Tribune relayed a law enforcement broadcast warning that“the 3rd Precinct has been compromised” – presumably heard over a police scanner.

The four police officers implicated in the killing of George Floyd on Monday reportedly worked at the 3rd precinct, where protests first escalated earlier this week, descending into riots on Wednesday night. 

Looting, arson and vandalism have been widespread across Minnesota’s Twin Cities since, as police further lost control of the situation. While National Guard units were activated by the state government earlier on Thursday, it remains unclear when they will be deployed.

