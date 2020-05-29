 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Minneapolis police ABANDON 3rd precinct as protesters celebrate & TORCH it

29 May, 2020 04:02
©  Twitter / Sophia Narwitz @SophNar0747
A police headquarters in Minneapolis is engulfed in flames after protesters breached the building and set it ablaze amid riots over a recent police killing. Officers have fled the scene, having lost all control of the situation.

Less than an hour after the break-in at the 3rd police precinct late on Thursday night, flames had spread to nearly the whole building, with a crowd of demonstrators gathered outside celebrating as police staged a retreat. RT’s Sophia Narwitz reported live from the main protest area.

Activated earlier on Thursday by the Minnesota state government, the National Guard announced a 500-troop deployment to Minneapolis and St. Paul late in the evening. No guardsmen have yet been seen in the area around the precinct, however, as the protests only intensify.

