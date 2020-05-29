WATCH Minneapolis police ABANDON 3rd precinct as protesters celebrate & TORCH it

A police headquarters in Minneapolis is engulfed in flames after protesters breached the building and set it ablaze amid riots over a recent police killing. Officers have fled the scene, having lost all control of the situation.

Less than an hour after the break-in at the 3rd police precinct late on Thursday night, flames had spread to nearly the whole building, with a crowd of demonstrators gathered outside celebrating as police staged a retreat. RT’s Sophia Narwitz reported live from the main protest area.

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Sprayed protesters in the face before they fled pic.twitter.com/MMZxEQLbtF — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) May 29, 2020

This is the scene in #Minneapolis as rioters ransacked & set fire to a police station; no cops to be seen in the area pic.twitter.com/H70PSwRp0J — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2020

Activated earlier on Thursday by the Minnesota state government, the National Guard announced a 500-troop deployment to Minneapolis and St. Paul late in the evening. No guardsmen have yet been seen in the area around the precinct, however, as the protests only intensify.

We are here with the Minneapolis Fire Department ready to assist so they can safely do their mission. pic.twitter.com/FjsCJ5B8d0 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

