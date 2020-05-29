LOOTING & ARSON rage through St. Paul & Minneapolis as emergency declared over escalating police brutality protests (VIDEOS)

Chaotic scenes continue to unfold in Minnesota’s Twin Cities as stirred-up crowds smash storefronts, loot merchandise and clash with law enforcement, following a police killing of an unarmed African-American man.

Videos shared on social media on Thursday showed looting at a number of businesses along St. Paul’s University Avenue. In one clip, a car is seen crashing through a closed bay door at a department store as a crowd pilfers a cell phone shop across the road.

More looting scenes from St. Paul, check the video around 28 seconds you see a car reverse through a delivery entrance.#StPaul#GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/tCpbBfO1CH — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) May 28, 2020

Video of looting happening Minnesota St. Paul on University Ave (Not sure what store this is?)(Video is from Snapchat Maps, not mine)#Minneapolis#minneapolisriot#stpaulriots#JusticeForGeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/XNXvquTA2k — Nawga (@Nawgaki) May 28, 2020

#minneapolisriots The looting CONTINUESITS STILL HAPPENING"I’m arriving to scene in St Paul. The CVS on University Avenue and Snelling is already damaged." video from https://t.co/oRXB5DDk2Kpic.twitter.com/wMJhGH2PlG — Memelord (@dailydigger19) May 28, 2020

A heavy police presence was also seen at a nearby Target store, where a line of squad cars and riot officers stood in front of the building to deter further looting. A crowd of protesters gathered in the store’s parking lot and hurled projectiles, breaking windows out of several police vehicles.

During L.A. uprisings I remember seeing national guard posted up on the roof of Ralphs (grocery store) to protect the store from getting sacked. Then and now, the protection of property is more valued than life. #GeorgeFloydhttps://t.co/R7oSlx82Dt — Steven Renderos (@stevenrenderos) May 29, 2020

These police cars continue getting damaged. It’s the only barrier between police and this very angry crowd. pic.twitter.com/hnefI5yGiV — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Beyond the looting, widespread destruction across the city was also seen in footage and images posted online, largely consisting of smashed up storefronts. At least one car and a store were also set ablaze, with multiple reports of fires elsewhere.

Smoke billowing out of NAPA auto parts on university off of hamline. St. Paul fire on scene pic.twitter.com/1AUiPxQ4qo — Alexander (@Alexand92155558) May 29, 2020

Similar events rage on in neighboring Minneapolis, where anti-police brutality protests over the killing of George Floyd erupted into full-blown riots on Wednesday night, spreading to St. Paul and other cities beyond the state since. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated National Guard units to bring the situation under control, however it doesn’t appear any guardsmen have yet been deployed to quell the unrest.

Also on rt.com Minnesota rolls out National Guard to stop riots & looting, ‘ensure safety’ of peaceful protests over George Floyd killing

Like this story? Share it with a friend!