Minnesota rolls out National Guard to stop riots & looting, ‘ensure safety’ of peaceful protests over George Floyd killing

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called in National Guard units after law enforcement failed to “provide safety” in Minneapolis as furious protests over the police killing of George Floyd erupted into vandalism, arson and looting.

Meeting an earlier request from the city’s mayor to bring the situation under control, the Guard was activated on Thursday in the wake of intense street confrontations and chaos the night prior, which saw a number of businesses burned down and destroyed and at least one man killed, reportedly a looter.

“Unfortunately, some individuals have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property,” the governor’s office said in an executive order, stressing the need for “peaceful demonstrations.”

These activities threaten the safety of lawful demonstrators and other Minnesotans, and both first responders and demonstrators have already been injured.

BREAKING: Minnesota @GovTimWalz has activated the state's National Guard "to Provide Safety and Protection to the People of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Surrounding Communities." pic.twitter.com/v80BALqaFv — Mukhtar M. Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) May 28, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW