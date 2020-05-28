 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Minnesota rolls out National Guard to stop riots & looting, ‘ensure safety’ of peaceful protests over George Floyd killing

28 May, 2020 21:42
Minnesota rolls out National Guard to stop riots & looting, ‘ensure safety’ of peaceful protests over George Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO: A construction site fire during protests and riots near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minnesota, US, May 28, 2020 ©  Reuters / Nicholas Pfosi
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called in National Guard units after law enforcement failed to “provide safety” in Minneapolis as furious protests over the police killing of George Floyd erupted into vandalism, arson and looting.

Meeting an earlier request from the city’s mayor to bring the situation under control, the Guard was activated on Thursday in the wake of intense street confrontations and chaos the night prior, which saw a number of businesses burned down and destroyed and at least one man killed, reportedly a looter.

“Unfortunately, some individuals have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property,” the governor’s office said in an executive order, stressing the need for “peaceful demonstrations.”

These activities threaten the safety of lawful demonstrators and other Minnesotans, and both first responders and demonstrators have already been injured.

Also on rt.com Battleground Minnesota: Disturbing VIDEOS show aftermath of violent riots over police killing of black man

