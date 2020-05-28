Battleground Minnesota: Disturbing VIDEOS show aftermath of violent riots over police killing of black man

A night of rioting and looting has left multiple buildings torched and businesses ransacked in Minneapolis, after protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man escalated into violence.

Footage from the scene shows the scale of the destruction, with the city’s streets starting to resemble a war zone. On Wednesday night, multiple buildings across the city were set on fire, with smoke and fire still billowing from the ruins in the morning.

This is war torn America. We should all be ashamed.pic.twitter.com/sYTCGd5Hok — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) May 28, 2020

Some properties looked like they had been targeted by an air raid rather than violent protesters, with only their walls left standing.

Multiple stores have been stripped clean by the looters.

The owners of this Cub gave me permission to show the damage inside pic.twitter.com/Y1j0Zs1byz — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 28, 2020

images of the aftermath of last night’s riots, taken early this morning (dm me for the link to the album). So much respect for everyone who was on the front lines of this fight, acab, & power to the people! LINK IN BIO TO DONATE TO MINNEAPOLIS FREEDOM FUND!!!! pic.twitter.com/pbNICBzqrc — ariella 🌱🌞🥭🌈 (@littlepigboy666) May 28, 2020

As well as stealing merchandise from the shelves, some looters were pictured breaking into ATMs, and even trying to crack open strongboxes.

Someone recorded video of himself looting what remained in the Target pharmacy in Minneapolis. A person is recorded using a hammer to try and break into the safe. #BlackLivesMatter#GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/cNRD4usrvM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

The violence has been triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at hands of police officers. The incident was captured by multiple bystanders on video, and footage showed a police officer pressing on Floyd’s neck with his knee, suffocating the man as he struggled to breathe.

Following the night of looting, the city’s Mayor Jacob Frey called upon the state’s National Guard to be deployed to stop the chaos. At the same time, he called for the prosecution of the officer suspected of Floyd’s killing.

