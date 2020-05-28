WATCH protesters block Los Angeles freeway, attack police cars as George Floyd rallies escalate into riots (VIDEOS)

Protesters have blocked a major freeway in Los Angeles, clashing with police after an unarmed black man died at the hands of an officer earlier this week in Minnesota, where violent unrest and demonstrations are ongoing.

The protests ignited in LA on Wednesday evening, inspired by similar actions across the country in Minneapolis, seeing marchers gather on the 101 highway to vent outrage over Monday’s police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators blocking off the highway, at some points even taking on police squad cars, with a crowd surrounding two vehicles and smashing out windows before the officers flee.

BREAKING NEWS: Black Lives Matter protestors attacking police cars on 101 freeway in LA during #GeorgeFloyd protest @FOXLApic.twitter.com/iMYnFU2mO6 — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) May 28, 2020

Downtown Los Angeles also saw a sizable group of protesters, who carried signs and shouted anti-police slogans.

Protests have reached Los Angeles. This is downtown right now. It’s all happening. pic.twitter.com/iShr3Qr8CN — Justin L. Hunte (@TheCompanyMan) May 28, 2020