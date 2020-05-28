 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH protesters block Los Angeles freeway, attack police cars as George Floyd rallies escalate into riots (VIDEOS)

28 May, 2020 02:46
©  YouTube / NBC LA
Protesters have blocked a major freeway in Los Angeles, clashing with police after an unarmed black man died at the hands of an officer earlier this week in Minnesota, where violent unrest and demonstrations are ongoing.

The protests ignited in LA on Wednesday evening, inspired by similar actions across the country in Minneapolis, seeing marchers gather on the 101 highway to vent outrage over Monday’s police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators blocking off the highway, at some points even taking on police squad cars, with a crowd surrounding two vehicles and smashing out windows before the officers flee.

Downtown Los Angeles also saw a sizable group of protesters, who carried signs and shouted anti-police slogans.

