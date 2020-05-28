LOOTERS ransack shops as Minneapolis descends into chaos after police killing of black man (VIDEOS)

Gangs of looters have cleared out a number of shops in Minneapolis as hectic protests over a police killing of an unarmed black man escalate into riots, with violent clashes erupting between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The city descended into looting and vandalism on Wednesday following a large protest the day prior over the police killing of George Floyd, with videos shared to social media showing rioters breaking into a Target store, smashing windows and grabbing up merchandise.

Because of course, a black man was killed by the police (a crime, which should be punished very severely) seems inexorably to lead to looting, which -- what? evens out the balance of wrong? why... https://t.co/1Q9tQnPLFy — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 28, 2020

At least they are wearing masks. https://t.co/cxrsliwChZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2020

A heated protest continued outside the Minnesota Police Department’s 3rd precinct headquarters, where demonstrators were seen breaking windows.

After staying peaceful for hours, protestors have started vandalizing 3rd Precinct. @MPRnewspic.twitter.com/CdySTM5Sp4 — christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 27, 2020

Tuesday’s action also saw protesters gather outside the building, facing thick clouds of police tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets – though the law enforcement presence in the area appears to have been scaled back compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, officers instead took up positions on the roof of the headquarters, where they fired projectiles into the crowd below.

Officers on the roof of the precinct have been firing flash grenades and other projectiles into crowd. pic.twitter.com/riE0dPbuWB — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Some protesters gathered near the home of Derek Chauvin, one of the officers implicated in Floyd’s killing, hoisting signs and scrawling anti-police slogans on the street.

The home of Derek Chauvin pic.twitter.com/4U3qi2ngoH — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 28, 2020

Chaotic scenes unfolded elsewhere in the city as well, with protesters clashing with police in the middle of a major thoroughfare, which was barricaded off by officers clad in riot gear.

The two days of rage come after a viral video emerged on Monday showing Floyd’s last moments alive, in which an officer is seen pinning the man to the pavement with a knee to his throat as he complains of trouble breathing. While the officers involved in the incident have since been fired, the protesters, as well as Floyd’s family, insist they be tried for murder.

