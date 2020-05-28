Building set ABLAZE in Minneapolis as police struggle to contain anti-brutality protests (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators have set fire to a building in Minnesota amid chaotic protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man this week, with dramatic scenes of clashes, looting and now arson emerging on social media.

A Minneapolis auto parts store was seen nearly engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, with a column of black smoke pouring out of the building after protesters set it alight.

The Auto Zone is on Fire pic.twitter.com/2IJHx4AKdt — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

The smoke billowing from the Auto Zone pic.twitter.com/Bqnypu8nr9 — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

While police initially appeared to maintain some distance from the burning store, a significant law enforcement presence was seen nearby, as officers clad in riot gear descended on the area.

Autozone in Minneapolis is burning.Burning buildings is unhelpful. You know what else is unhelpful? Letting 48 hours go by without a real sign that there will be legal consequences for police murdering an unarmed black man. Video via Mark Vancleave pic.twitter.com/sVp5HsUEhD — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) May 28, 2020

Violent street clashes also broke out across the city, as demonstrators looted a number of stores and vandalized the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct headquarters – where officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades from the building’s roof to disperse the crowd.

Also on rt.com LOOTERS ransack shops as Minneapolis descends into chaos after police killing of black man (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!