 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Building set ABLAZE in Minneapolis as police struggle to contain anti-brutality protests (VIDEOS)

28 May, 2020 03:27
Get short URL
Building set ABLAZE in Minneapolis as police struggle to contain anti-brutality protests (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / Unicorn Riot
Demonstrators have set fire to a building in Minnesota amid chaotic protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man this week, with dramatic scenes of clashes, looting and now arson emerging on social media.

A Minneapolis auto parts store was seen nearly engulfed in flames on Wednesday night, with a column of black smoke pouring out of the building after protesters set it alight.

While police initially appeared to maintain some distance from the burning store, a significant law enforcement presence was seen nearby, as officers clad in riot gear descended on the area.

Violent street clashes also broke out across the city, as demonstrators looted a number of stores and vandalized the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct headquarters – where officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades from the building’s roof to disperse the crowd.

Also on rt.com LOOTERS ransack shops as Minneapolis descends into chaos after police killing of black man (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies