Trump blames violent protests on ‘Antifa & radical left,’ says they have little to do with George Floyd’s death

The violent protests engulfing many US cities are being staged by Antifa and the radical left, US President Donald Trump has said, claiming they just want to cause trouble and the riots have little to do with George Floyd’s death.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump insisted as he sent a barrage of tweets about the violent outbreaks across the country.

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Those who clashed with law enforcers, set police vehicles on fire, looted shops and destroyed property in Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Portland and other cities, were “’Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd,” Trump stated.

The US has seen several days of riots after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Even the White House went into partial lockdown late on Friday due to protests nearby.

The president praised the Secret Service for how they handled the demonstrators who, he said, “were just there to cause trouble.”

Also on rt.com Trump hails secret service’s ‘vicious dogs’ & ‘ominous weapons’ ready to push back WH protesters

Like this story? Share it with a friend!