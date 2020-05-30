 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump blames violent protests on ‘Antifa & radical left,’ says they have little to do with George Floyd’s death

30 May, 2020 18:52
Trump blames violent protests on ‘Antifa & radical left,’ says they have little to do with George Floyd’s death
Protesters pose for photos in front of a burning building near the fifth police precinct during the fourth day of protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 29, 2020. © REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The violent protests engulfing many US cities are being staged by Antifa and the radical left, US President Donald Trump has said, claiming they just want to cause trouble and the riots have little to do with George Floyd’s death.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump insisted as he sent a barrage of tweets about the violent outbreaks across the country.

Those who clashed with law enforcers, set police vehicles on fire, looted shops and destroyed property in Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Portland and other cities, were “’Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd,” Trump stated.

The US has seen several days of riots after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Even the White House went into partial lockdown late on Friday due to protests nearby.

The president praised the Secret Service for how they handled the demonstrators who, he said, “were just there to cause trouble.”

