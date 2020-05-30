 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump hails secret service’s ‘vicious dogs’ & ‘ominous weapons’ ready to push back WH protesters

30 May, 2020 13:18
Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. © Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis
US President Donald Trump has fired off a series of tweets in which he boasted about the effective security measures used to keep the White House safe during protests in the capital.

He began by thanking the US Secret Service for their “totally professional” and “very cool” handling of demonstrators who gathered outside the president’s residence. But the praise quickly took an unexpected turn, with Trump theorizing about what would have happened to any protesters had they managed to scale the White House fence.

“Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least,” he wrote.

Demonstrators gathered outside the White House for a second time late on Friday, hours after an earlier rally. Videos from the scene show protesters clashing with police.

The White House was briefly put on lockdown over the initial protest, with officers clad in riot gear rushing to the gate to help protect the residence.

Protests in the name of George Floyd, a black man who died while being detained by Minneapolis police, have led to rioting and looting across the United States. Minnesota and Georgia have mobilized their national guards, while the Pentagon is reportedly preparing to send military police to Minneapolis.

