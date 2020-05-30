Trump hails secret service’s ‘vicious dogs’ & ‘ominous weapons’ ready to push back WH protesters

US President Donald Trump has fired off a series of tweets in which he boasted about the effective security measures used to keep the White House safe during protests in the capital.

He began by thanking the US Secret Service for their “totally professional” and “very cool” handling of demonstrators who gathered outside the president’s residence. But the praise quickly took an unexpected turn, with Trump theorizing about what would have happened to any protesters had they managed to scale the White House fence.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

“Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least,” he wrote.

Demonstrators gathered outside the White House for a second time late on Friday, hours after an earlier rally. Videos from the scene show protesters clashing with police.

The White House was briefly put on lockdown over the initial protest, with officers clad in riot gear rushing to the gate to help protect the residence.

Protests in the name of George Floyd, a black man who died while being detained by Minneapolis police, have led to rioting and looting across the United States. Minnesota and Georgia have mobilized their national guards, while the Pentagon is reportedly preparing to send military police to Minneapolis.

