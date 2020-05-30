‘Tear gas’ sprayed as riot cops face off against angry crowd outside White House amid nationwide George Floyd protests

A rally against police brutality near the White House in Washington DC has escalated into clashes between officers and protesters, who at one point broke police lines. Fighting back, law enforcement reportedly used tear gas.

The DC protests over the death of George Floyd moved closer to the White House overnight, with multiple demonstrators engaging in a brawl with officers equipped with full riot gear. The police line was completely broken when protesters tried to snatch riot shields, eventually pulling one officer into the crowd.

Video footage shows the officer losing his helmet just moments before the mob violently surrounds the man, with some apparently trying to kick and punch him. He furiously fights back and eventually manages to rejoin his squad.

Tear gas at the White House pic.twitter.com/4iTHBdMOvU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 30, 2020

Other videos from the scene show protesters shouting that “tear gas” was deployed by the officers – although this could not be seen in the footage.

Hundreds of people rallied outside the White House, waving pictures of Floyd and chanting ‘I can’t breathe,' invoking his last words during a brutal police arrest, the footage of which sparked nationwide outrage.

The White House was placed on a brief lockdown, with Secret Service agents sealing off entrances and exits.

