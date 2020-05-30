National Guard to be ‘FULLY MOBILIZED’ in Minnesota as governor brands George Floyd protests ‘attack’ on civil society

The governor of Minnesota has pledged to “fully mobilize” the National Guard saying that the protests that have gripped the state are no longer about the death of George Floyd but rather an “attack” on civil society.

“The situation in Minnesota is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities,” Governor Tim Walz said during a press conference on Saturday.

Walz said he arrived at the decision to fully mobilize the National Guard for the first time in Minnesota’s history after speaking with the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, as well as with mayors from across the country.

Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Monday has unleashed a wave of protests in cities across the United States. In many places the demonstrations have descended into riots, complete with widespread destruction of property and looting.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW