Officer dies from injuries after being shot during Oakland protests – Police statement

One Federal Protective Service officer has succumbed to his injuries after he and his colleague were shot on Friday night in Oakland, which is currently engulfed in violent protests for the fourth day in a row.

The anger of people across the US was sparked by the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis. A white officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter as a result of the incident.

Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Portland and other cities have seen violent protests in recent days, with rioters clashing with security forces and setting police vehicles on fire.

Tensions were also high in Oakland, where at least 7,500 demonstrators took to the streets, destroying property and clashing with security services. The police said in a statement that two Federal Protective Services officers suffered gunshot wounds at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building, before stating that “unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is tasked with protecting government buildings.

The statement also said that arrests were made among the rioters on Friday night, but it didn’t reveal any numbers.

